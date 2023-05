Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game over his first 15 games this postseason. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- Point guard Gabe Vincent will not play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a left ankle sprain, the Miami Heat announced Thursday morning. Vincent sustained the ankle injury during the Heat's 116-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 on Tuesday in Miami. The Heat will face the Celtics in Game 5 on Thursday in Boston. Advertisement

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Thursday that Vincent's condition is improving, but he hasn't recovered enough to play in Game 5.

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry is expected to see a significant increase in usage amid Vincent's absence. Lowry is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this postseason. He scored 15 points in the Heat's Game 1 win over the Celtics.

Vincent scored 17 points in Game 4. He totaled a career-high 29 points to help the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 3, securing a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series.

Advertisement

The four-year veteran averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. He logged 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game through 15 games this postseason.

The Heat and Celtics will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at TD Garden. The game will air on TNT. Game 6, if necessary, will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Miami.