Advertisement
NBA
May 21, 2023 / 11:29 PM

Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, May 21 (UPI) -- The No. 8 Miami Heat moved to within one win of clinching a spot in the NBA Finals with a Game 3 blowout of the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami.

"That was a solid, mature, professional approach," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said at his postgame news conference after the 128-102 win at the Kaseya Center.

Advertisement

"We are getting closer, but we still have to finish this off."

Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for just 26 points on 12 of 35 shooting. Point guard Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points for the Heat. He made six 3-pointers.

RELATED Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'

"We are just playing good basketball at the best time," Vincent said of the Heat.

Game 4 of the best of seven Eastern Conference finals series will be Tuesday in Miami.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored 22 points off the bench. He made five 3-pointers. Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler scored 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Advertisement

The Heat outscored the Celtics 55-51 off the bench and outshot the Celtics 56.8% to 39.8%. The Celtics made just 11 of 42 3-point attempts. The Heat hit 19 of 35 shots from downtown.

The Celtics started the first quarter on a 9-3 run. The Heat then outscored the Celtics 16-6 over final five minutes of the quarter to carry a 30-22 edge into the second and never trailed again.

The Heat darted out to a 19-6 run in the second and carried a 61-46 edge into halftime. Robinson scored 10 points in the second quarter.

RELATED Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF

The Heat opened the second half with a 13-5 run and pushed the lead to 33. They outscored the Celtics 32-17 in the third quarter to carry a 93-63 edge into the fourth.

Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, as the Heat lead ballooned. The Celtics outscored the Heat 39-35 over the final 12 minutes.

Game 4 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Miami. Game 5, if necessary, will be Thursday in Boston.

Read More

Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals

Latest Headlines

LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
NBA // 3 days ago
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
May 18 (UPI) -- Ja Morant's Ja 1 "Hunger" signature shoes were removed from the Nike and Finish Line apps, amid the Memphis Grizzlies star's latest gun-related controversy.
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
NBA // 3 days ago
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler torched the Boston Celtics for 35 points, sparking a Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference finals, but said the victory wasn't enough and the Miami Heat will improve on defending forward Jayson Tatum.
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
NBA // 4 days ago
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
May 17 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said he takes "full accountability" for his actions after he was seen brandishing a gun for the second time this year in a social media video, leading to a second suspension.
Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery
NBA // 4 days ago
Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery
May 17 (UPI) -- Victor Wembanyama is "trying to win a ring as soon as possible" with the San Antonio Spurs, who won the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and are expected to make him the No. 1 pick, the French center said.
Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets past Lakers in Game 1 of WCF
NBA // 4 days ago
Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets past Lakers in Game 1 of WCF
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic etched a 34-point triple-double into the stat sheet and the Denver Nuggets held off a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after playoff exit
NBA // 5 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after playoff exit
May 16 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, just two days after they were eliminated from the playoffs, the team announced.
NBA Draft lottery: Pistons, Rockets, Spurs most likely to land Victor Wembanyama
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Draft lottery: Pistons, Rockets, Spurs most likely to land Victor Wembanyama
May 16 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have equal odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft through Tuesday night's lottery. Victor Wembanyama is a near lock to be the top selection.
LeBron James, NBA stars ready for Lakers-Nuggets, Heat-Celtics playoff rematches
NBA // 5 days ago
LeBron James, NBA stars ready for Lakers-Nuggets, Heat-Celtics playoff rematches
MIAMI, May 16 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in Denver, launching the conference finals slate in the 2023 NBA playoffs.
76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return, despite playoff woes
NBA // 6 days ago
76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return, despite playoff woes
May 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers expects to return next season, despite losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third-consecutive season, he told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement