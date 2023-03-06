Advertisement
NBA
March 6, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says

By Alex Butler
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) is averaging 21.1 points per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) is averaging 21.1 points per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has no timetable to return amid an NBA investigation into a video he posted, which showed him holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub, coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.

Jenkins spoke about the incident before the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Morant would be "away from the team" for "at least the next two games."

Advertisement

"There is not a definitive timeline," Jenkins told reporters. "We've said it's going to be at least these next two games. We are taking it day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.

"I can't comment in terms of what the exact timetable is going to be because it's really not a timetable situation."

RELATED Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video

Morant posted the video of himself early Saturday on Instagram, hours after the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Denver. He held what appeared to be a gun in his left hand, while rapping along with background music. Morant later deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Advertisement

Morant also issued an apology Saturday through his agents.

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down," Morant said in a statement. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

RELATED Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career

On Wednesday, the Washington Post also published a report about two incidents that involved Morant and resulted in police reports this summer. No arrests were made in those incidents.

Police interviews obtained by the Post included a claim from one of those incidents, with a 17-year-old boy alleging Morant came out of his house with a gun and had his hand on the weapon after he allegedly fought with the boy during a pickup basketball game.

Morant, 23, is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. The two-time All-Star and No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was a second-team All-NBA selection in 2021-22.

RELATED Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies

The Grizzlies (38-25) are in second place in the Western Conference standings, 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Denver Nuggets. They are one game ahead of the third-place Sacramento Kings with 19 games remaining in the regular season.

Advertisement

"We love him," Jenkins said of Morant. "We want what's best for him. We want to support him. We know it's going to be a difficult process. We have a great group to get through this."

The Grizzlies will battle the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Latest Headlines

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double
NBA // 16 minutes ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double
March 6 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo said he "stole" his latest triple-double after he drove to the rim in the final seconds of a Milwaukee Bucks win, intentionally missed and collected his own rebound to complete the basketball feat.
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
NBA // 1 hour ago
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
March 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 37 points to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling matchup, which featured a dozen lead changes and a late rift between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
NBA // 1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
March 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies said Saturday star point guard Ja Morant will miss the next two games after he appeared to display a gun on an Instagram Live video.
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
NBA // 6 days ago
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Tuesday due to his recent right foot injury, the team announced. The Lakers also fear James could miss more than a week while healing.
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
NBA // 6 days ago
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to buy Marc Lasry's ownership stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
NBA // 1 week ago
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard awed fans with a career-high 71 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard also became the first NBA player to score 70 points in under 40 minutes.
Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season
NBA // 1 week ago
Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since last season due to a knee injury, is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
NBA // 1 week ago
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Texas billionaire Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, who previously owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, has died, his family announced. He was 95.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
NBA // 1 week ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a sprain, but additional tests did not reveal a more serious issue with his wrist. He is expected to return after pain and swelling subsides in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Inflation shrinks the 2023 Iditarod field to smallest in race history
Inflation shrinks the 2023 Iditarod field to smallest in race history
Texas Tech suspends men's basketball coach Mark Adams for racially insensitive remark
Texas Tech suspends men's basketball coach Mark Adams for racially insensitive remark
Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, still can't legally enter U.S.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, still can't legally enter U.S.
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement