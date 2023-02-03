Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 3, 2023 / 7:37 AM

Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (pictured) scored six points before he was ejected for his role in a scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in a victory Thursday in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (pictured) scored six points before he was ejected for his role in a scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in a victory Thursday in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area, which prompted the All-Star to retaliate, sparking ejections in the third quarter of a meeting in Cleveland.

The fight occurred in with about 5:48 remaining in the frame Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers went on to win 128-113.

Advertisement

"That's just who he is,'' Mitchell told reporters, when asked about Brooks. "We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

"There's no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn't new."

Brooks dribbled in from the top of the 3-point arc, with Mitchell defending, at the start of the exchange. He weaved to the basket and put up a shot as Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley also stepped in to defend. The shot fell short of the rim and Brooks fell to the ground after drawing contact from Mobley.

Advertisement

Mitchell then walked near Brooks, who flung his arm backwards and hit the Cavaliers guard below the belt. Mitchell, who collected the rebound, then launched the ball at Brooks. Mitchell and Brooks then grabbed each other and exchanged pushes before they were eventually separated.

Mitchell scored six points and logged four rebounds and three assists in the win. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland logged a game-high 32 points and 11 assists.

RELATED Kobe Bryant's iconic MVP jersey heads to auction

Brooks totaled nine points in the loss. Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane and Ja Morant totaled 25 and 24 points, respectively.

The Cavaliers (32-22) will face the Indiana Pacers (24-29) at 5 p.m. EST Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Grizzlies (32-20) will host the Toronto Raptors (23-30) at 6 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum in Memphis.

RELATED Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history

Read More

LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks

Latest Headlines

LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
NBA // 21 hours ago
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should reach that mark within his next four games, according to his statistical averages and oddsmakers.
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
NBA // 4 days ago
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Referees Association said officials made a mistake in their decision to not cite Jayson Tatum for a foul on LeBron James late in the Boston Celtics' recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
NBA // 1 week ago
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard attempted just 29 field goals and 10 free throws for the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent victory over the Utah Jazz.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
NBA // 1 week ago
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece -- for the third time in his career -- at the most crucial time of his latest game, but his Golden State Warriors still managed to rally past the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday's game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
NBA // 2 weeks ago
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Sun are finalizing a deal to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
Pickleball aficionados are sweet on sport's exploding popularity
Pickleball aficionados are sweet on sport's exploding popularity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement