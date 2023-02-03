Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (pictured) scored six points before he was ejected for his role in a scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in a victory Thursday in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area, which prompted the All-Star to retaliate, sparking ejections in the third quarter of a meeting in Cleveland. The fight occurred in with about 5:48 remaining in the frame Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers went on to win 128-113. Advertisement

"That's just who he is,'' Mitchell told reporters, when asked about Brooks. "We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

"There's no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn't new."

Brooks dribbled in from the top of the 3-point arc, with Mitchell defending, at the start of the exchange. He weaved to the basket and put up a shot as Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley also stepped in to defend. The shot fell short of the rim and Brooks fell to the ground after drawing contact from Mobley.

Mitchell then walked near Brooks, who flung his arm backwards and hit the Cavaliers guard below the belt. Mitchell, who collected the rebound, then launched the ball at Brooks. Mitchell and Brooks then grabbed each other and exchanged pushes before they were eventually separated.

Mitchell scored six points and logged four rebounds and three assists in the win. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland logged a game-high 32 points and 11 assists.

Brooks totaled nine points in the loss. Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane and Ja Morant totaled 25 and 24 points, respectively.

The Cavaliers (32-22) will face the Indiana Pacers (24-29) at 5 p.m. EST Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Grizzlies (32-20) will host the Toronto Raptors (23-30) at 6 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum in Memphis.