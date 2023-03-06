Advertisement
NBA
March 6, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo said he "stole" his latest triple-double after he drove to the rim in the final seconds of a Milwaukee Bucks win, intentionally missed and collected his own rebound to complete the basketball feat.

Antetokounmpo logged the 23-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound performance in 36:13 on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 117-111.

Advertisement

"I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it's best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo told reporters at his postgame news conference.

"But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."

Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis missed a 31-foot 3-point attempt with about 13 seconds remaining. Antetokounmpo snagged his ninth rebound from that missed shot.

The two-time NBA MVP then darted up the right flank. Most Wizards defenders held off on guarding Antetokounmpo, as the game's result was already determined.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo then slowed his dribble and stood under the basket. He softly shot the ball against the right side of the backboard and caught the easy rebound to complete his triple-double as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Antetokounmpo made 6 of 12 shots and 11 free throws in the victory. Bucks guard Jevon Carter chipped in 20 points off the bench. Jrue Holiday also scored 19 points in the win. Wizards guard Bradley Beal scored 33 points and totaled nine rebounds. Porzingis totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Antetokounmpo totaled four triple-doubles through 52 starts this season. He averaged a career-high 31.2 points per game over that span. Antetokounmpo is also averaging 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

RELATED Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time

The first-place Bucks (46-18) will face the Orlando Magic (27-38) at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

Read More

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist; All-Star Game status unclear

Latest Headlines

Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says
NBA // 39 minutes ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says
March 6 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has no timetable to return amid an NBA investigation into a video he posted, which showed him holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub, coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
NBA // 1 hour ago
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
March 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 37 points to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling matchup, which featured a dozen lead changes and a late rift between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
NBA // 1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
March 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies said Saturday star point guard Ja Morant will miss the next two games after he appeared to display a gun on an Instagram Live video.
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
NBA // 6 days ago
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Tuesday due to his recent right foot injury, the team announced. The Lakers also fear James could miss more than a week while healing.
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
NBA // 6 days ago
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to buy Marc Lasry's ownership stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
NBA // 1 week ago
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard awed fans with a career-high 71 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard also became the first NBA player to score 70 points in under 40 minutes.
Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season
NBA // 1 week ago
Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since last season due to a knee injury, is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
NBA // 1 week ago
Red McCombs, former NFL-NBA team owner, dies at 95
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Texas billionaire Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, who previously owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, has died, his family announced. He was 95.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
NBA // 1 week ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a sprain, but additional tests did not reveal a more serious issue with his wrist. He is expected to return after pain and swelling subsides in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Inflation shrinks the 2023 Iditarod field to smallest in race history
Inflation shrinks the 2023 Iditarod field to smallest in race history
Texas Tech suspends men's basketball coach Mark Adams for racially insensitive remark
Texas Tech suspends men's basketball coach Mark Adams for racially insensitive remark
Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, still can't legally enter U.S.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, still can't legally enter U.S.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement