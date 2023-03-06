Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo said he "stole" his latest triple-double after he drove to the rim in the final seconds of a Milwaukee Bucks win, intentionally missed and collected his own rebound to complete the basketball feat. Antetokounmpo logged the 23-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound performance in 36:13 on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 117-111. Advertisement

"I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it's best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo told reporters at his postgame news conference.

"But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."

Giannis really created his own rebound to secure a triple-double pic.twitter.com/jjz7OXDsex— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2023

Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis missed a 31-foot 3-point attempt with about 13 seconds remaining. Antetokounmpo snagged his ninth rebound from that missed shot.

The two-time NBA MVP then darted up the right flank. Most Wizards defenders held off on guarding Antetokounmpo, as the game's result was already determined.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo then slowed his dribble and stood under the basket. He softly shot the ball against the right side of the backboard and caught the easy rebound to complete his triple-double as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Antetokounmpo made 6 of 12 shots and 11 free throws in the victory. Bucks guard Jevon Carter chipped in 20 points off the bench. Jrue Holiday also scored 19 points in the win. Wizards guard Bradley Beal scored 33 points and totaled nine rebounds. Porzingis totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Antetokounmpo totaled four triple-doubles through 52 starts this season. He averaged a career-high 31.2 points per game over that span. Antetokounmpo is also averaging 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The first-place Bucks (46-18) will face the Orlando Magic (27-38) at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.