Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 27, 2022 / 7:38 AM

Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time

By Alex Butler
1/5
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) scored a game-high 43 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Brooklyn. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/92ed482fb6b7deeb59a654462b6c4e72/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) scored a game-high 43 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Brooklyn. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to pace a win over the Brooklyn Nets and extend the Milwaukee Bucks' undefeated run to start the 2022 season. Steve Nash received his first career ejection -- as a coach -- in the loss.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half of the comeback 110-99 triumph Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He made 16 of 25 shots and recorded 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Advertisement

"I tried to be aggressive right from the jump," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I tried to find my teammates. But my main focus was getting in the paint."

The Nets led by 12 points with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bucks rallied to take a 78-76 lead into the fourth. They outscored the Nets 32-23 over the final 12 minutes.

The Nets held a 70-66 edge late in the third when Nash was given a technical foul for arguing with a referee about a foul call. He was then held back by assistant coach Jacque Vaughn and forward Royce O'Neale. He received a second technical and ejection for that infraction.

Advertisement

"I was just standing up for our guys," Nash said. "I thought Patty Mills took a forearm in the throat from Giannis right in front of the referee. I didn't think that was fair. I didn't think I was overly demonstrative and I was upset that I got a technical."

Forward Bobby Portis logged 20 points and 11 rebounds off the Bucks bench. Guard Jrue Holiday chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Nets forward Kevin Durant totaled 33 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nets guard Kyrie Irving logged 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Nets (1-3) will host the Dallas Mavericks (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Brooklyn. The Bucks (3-0) will host the New York Knicks (3-1) at 8 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.

RELATED Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return

Read More

Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Latest Headlines

Lakers shooting woes continue, Westbrook benched late in loss to Trail Blazers
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers shooting woes continue, Westbrook benched late in loss to Trail Blazers
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers' shooting struggles continued, with guard Russell Westbrook and teammates making just 6 of 33 three-point attempts in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets signed Kevin Porter Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million extension Monday, keeping the guard under contract through the 2026-27 season.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson injured his ankle and is designated as day-to-day for a return, coach Willie Green told reporters.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors decided fine Draymond Green rather than suspending the forward for his punch of teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice, coach Steve Kerr announced.
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are reviewing a physical altercation that occurred between forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Heat sign guard Tyler Herro to $130M contract extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Heat sign guard Tyler Herro to $130M contract extension
MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension, keeping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.
Celtics, Blake Griffin agree to one-year deal
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Celtics, Blake Griffin agree to one-year deal
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and veteran forward/center Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday morning.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery
NBA // 1 month ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced.
Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Bulls jersey sells for record $10.1M
NBA // 1 month ago
Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Bulls jersey sells for record $10.1M
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record $10.1 million at auction, Sotheby's announced.
Cavaliers trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
NBA // 1 month ago
Cavaliers trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell will take his basketball talents from Salt Lake City to Cleveland, after the Utah Jazz agreed to trade the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement