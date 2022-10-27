Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time

1/5

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) scored a game-high 43 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Brooklyn. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to pace a win over the Brooklyn Nets and extend the Milwaukee Bucks' undefeated run to start the 2022 season. Steve Nash received his first career ejection -- as a coach -- in the loss. Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half of the comeback 110-99 triumph Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He made 16 of 25 shots and recorded 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

"I tried to be aggressive right from the jump," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I tried to find my teammates. But my main focus was getting in the paint."

The Nets led by 12 points with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bucks rallied to take a 78-76 lead into the fourth. They outscored the Nets 32-23 over the final 12 minutes.

The Nets held a 70-66 edge late in the third when Nash was given a technical foul for arguing with a referee about a foul call. He was then held back by assistant coach Jacque Vaughn and forward Royce O'Neale. He received a second technical and ejection for that infraction.

"I was just standing up for our guys," Nash said. "I thought Patty Mills took a forearm in the throat from Giannis right in front of the referee. I didn't think that was fair. I didn't think I was overly demonstrative and I was upset that I got a technical."

Steve Nash was ejected from Nets-Bucks after receiving his second tech. pic.twitter.com/CWnlyFBIEr— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

Forward Bobby Portis logged 20 points and 11 rebounds off the Bucks bench. Guard Jrue Holiday chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Nets forward Kevin Durant totaled 33 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nets guard Kyrie Irving logged 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Nets (1-3) will host the Dallas Mavericks (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Brooklyn. The Bucks (3-0) will host the New York Knicks (3-1) at 8 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.