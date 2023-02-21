Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling

1/5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a sprain, but additional tests did not reveal a more serious issue with his wrist. He is expected to return after pain and swelling subsides in the area. League sources provided The Athletic, ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with the injury update Monday night. Those outlets reported that Antetokounmpo sprained a ligament and initial X-rays did not reveal a break, but pain and swelling continued near Antetokounmpo's right wrist in the days after the injury. Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, who played for 20 seconds in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, continues to be evaluated daily. He sustained the injury during a fall in the second quarter of the Bucks' 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday in Chicago.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He made 53.8% of his shots through 47 starts in 2022-23.

The Bucks (41-17) will face the Miami Heat (32-27) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are on an NBA-best 12-game winning streak and are just a half-game behind the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

