Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a sprain, but additional tests did not reveal a more serious issue with his wrist. He is expected to return after pain and swelling subsides in the area.
League sources provided The Athletic, ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with the injury update Monday night. Those outlets reported that Antetokounmpo sprained a ligament and initial X-rays did not reveal a break, but pain and swelling continued near Antetokounmpo's right wrist in the days after the injury.