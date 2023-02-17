Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist; All-Star Game status unclear

1/5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his right wrist in a win over the Chicago Bulls, and his participation is in doubt for the 2023 All-Star Game, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. Antetokounmpo sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Bucks' 112-100 victory Thursday at the United Center in Chicago. He scored two points and logged seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Advertisement

"We are hopeful the X-ray was clean," Budenholzer said at a news conference. "He has a sprain. We will see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it."

Bulls guard Coby White drove to the rim about a minute into the second quarter at the start of Antetokounmpo's injury sequence. Antetokounmpo chased White to the rim before both players jumped.

White missed the shot and fell to the ground near a row of photographers. Antetokounmpo also landed in the area and awkwardly braced that fall on his right wrist.

He then went to the bench before walking back to the locker room. He did not return to the court.

The Bucks (41-17) are now on All-Star break. Antetokounmpo received the most All-Star votes in the Eastern Conference.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The game will air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Budenholzer said he had "no idea" when asked if Antetokounmpo will travel to Utah.

"He is a guy who is attacking the basket all the time," Budenholzer said. "He is fearless and takes a lot of falls. You kind of learn to expect him to always bounce back up. That's what we are hoping for from this one."

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. The two-time NBA MVP logged 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game through his first 47 starts in 2022-23.