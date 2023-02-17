Trending
NBA
Feb. 17, 2023 / 10:33 AM

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist; All-Star Game status unclear

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his right wrist in a win over the Chicago Bulls, and his participation is in doubt for the 2023 All-Star Game, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Bucks' 112-100 victory Thursday at the United Center in Chicago. He scored two points and logged seven rebounds and three assists in the win.

"We are hopeful the X-ray was clean," Budenholzer said at a news conference. "He has a sprain. We will see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it."

Bulls guard Coby White drove to the rim about a minute into the second quarter at the start of Antetokounmpo's injury sequence. Antetokounmpo chased White to the rim before both players jumped.

White missed the shot and fell to the ground near a row of photographers. Antetokounmpo also landed in the area and awkwardly braced that fall on his right wrist.

He then went to the bench before walking back to the locker room. He did not return to the court.

The Bucks (41-17) are now on All-Star break. Antetokounmpo received the most All-Star votes in the Eastern Conference.

RELATED Tems, Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone join performers at NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The game will air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Budenholzer said he had "no idea" when asked if Antetokounmpo will travel to Utah.

"He is a guy who is attacking the basket all the time," Budenholzer said. "He is fearless and takes a lot of falls. You kind of learn to expect him to always bounce back up. That's what we are hoping for from this one."

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game this season. The two-time NBA MVP logged 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game through his first 47 starts in 2022-23.

Latest Headlines

Celtics name Joe Mazzulla permanent head coach
NBA // 20 hours ago
Celtics name Joe Mazzulla permanent head coach
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics named interim coach Joe Mazzulla as their permanent head coach, replacing suspended coach Ime Udoka, the team announced Thursday.
Michael Jordan donates record $10 million to 'Make-A-Wish'
NBA // 1 day ago
Michael Jordan donates record $10 million to 'Make-A-Wish'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will donate a record $10 million to Make-A-Wish America to celebrate his 60th birthday, the foundation announced Wednesday.
Suns to acquire two-time MVP Kevin Durant in trade with Nets
NBA // 1 week ago
Suns to acquire two-time MVP Kevin Durant in trade with Nets
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that includes five players and four first-round picks.
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James dribbled across the top of the paint, jumped and sank a fade-away jump shot to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Warriors' Stephen Curry expected to miss several weeks, NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry expected to miss several weeks, NBA All-Star Game
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is out indefinitely -- a hiatus expected to include the All-Star break -- with left leg injuries, the team announced.
Brooklyn Nets to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
NBA // 1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and power forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players and three draft picks.
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area, which prompted the All-Star to retaliate, sparking ejections in the third quarter of a meeting in Cleveland.
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should reach that mark within his next four games, according to his statistical averages and oddsmakers.
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Referees Association said officials made a mistake in their decision to not cite Jayson Tatum for a foul on LeBron James late in the Boston Celtics' recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard attempted just 29 field goals and 10 free throws for the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent victory over the Utah Jazz.
