Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris

LeBron James (L) and his wife, Savannah, have three children, including sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. (R) and Bryce and daughter Zhuri. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk. The sequence occurred late in the second quarter of California Basketball Club's 97-85 loss to the U18 French Select Team on Monday in Paris. Advertisement

James scored a game-high 25 points in the AXE Euro Basketball Tour loss. His best finish came less than two minutes before halftime.

James first received a pass under the basket and dribbled toward half court.

He then put a move on a defender above the 3-point arc and dribbled with his left hand into the paint. He then put the ball in his right hand, left his feet and threw down a one-handed slam while draped by a defender.

James' teammates celebrate the play with screams and jumps from the bench.

"Oh my goodness, Bronny!" LeBron tweeted.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and several other athletes and celebrities responded to the dunk with dozens of positive comments Monday night on social media.

Advertisement

"Sheesh," Curry tweeted, along with a mind-blown emoji.

James and CBC will face Rome at noon EDT Thursday on ESPNU and the ESPN App. The CBC team also features James' youngest son, Bryce, who is 15. Ashton Hardaway and Justin Pippen, the sons of former NBA greats Penny Hardaway and Scottie Pippen, also are on the CBCroster.

RELATED Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction

Bronny is the No. 39 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings. The 6-foot-3 point guard attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo