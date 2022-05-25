Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 25, 2022 / 7:37 AM

Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors to stay alive in Western Conference Finals

By Alex Butler
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors to stay alive in Western Conference Finals
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (C) recorded 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Dallas. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks made 50% of their shots, including 20 3-pointers in the victory at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Warriors still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Advertisement

"I just want to win the game," Doncic told reporters. "We have more to do. This is nothing. We have three more. We have to go game-by-game and believe."

Game 4 features six lead changes and was tied four times. It also included a 16-minute, second-half rain delay, due to a leak in the arena ceiling. The series will go back to California on Thursday for Game 5 and would return to Dallas on Saturday for Game 6 if the Mavericks can win on the road.

RELATED Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery

"Their confidence started early and we didn't really do anything to slow it down," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. "Then that's when the avalanche started.

Advertisement

"That's a good lesson learned. ... To close them out is going to be tough."

The lead changed hands four times through the first 12 minutes of the game Tuesday night, but the Mavericks took a 28-24 edge into the second quarter. The Warriors opened the second on a 7-1 run to snatch momentum before the Mavericks answered with a 19-2 run and carried a 62-47 lead into the break.

RELATED Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks outscored the Warriors 37-23 in the third, but Golden State responded by outscoring Dallas 39-20 over the final 12 minutes. However, they couldn't close the gap.

Mavericks forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock scored 23 and 18 points, respectively, and Bullock made six 3-pointers. Dallas guard Jalen Brunson chipped in 15 points and Doncic made 10 of 26 shot attempts and totaled 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Curry scored 20 points in the loss for Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole scored 17 and 14 points off the Warriors bench.

RELATED Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat

Golden State will next host Dallas for Game 5 at 6 p.m. PDT Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
NBA // 11 hours ago
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
NBA // 1 day ago
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
NBA // 1 day ago
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, the team said Monday. Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3.
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 2 days ago
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
May 23 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a 40-point effort from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Andrew Wiggins headlined the win with a highlight-reel dunk on Doncic.
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 5 days ago
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored 27 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics made 20 3-pointers in a thrashing of the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday at FTX Arena.
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 6 days ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
May 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 21 points through three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
NBA // 6 days ago
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to let veteran players handle how best to respond to playoff adversity. The stray-from-clipboard strategy guided the team to within three wins of an NBA Finals appearance.
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in 41 points and the Miami Heat offense launched an explosive third-quarter comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena.
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
May 17 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery for the fourth time in franchise history Tuesday night and will pick No. 1 in the 2022 draft.
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
May 17 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he would have won more championships with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers if he had the "same maturity line" and understanding of himself he does now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement