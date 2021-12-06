Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (C), shown Nov. 1, 2021, is the third Bulls player currently in the league's health and safety protocols. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was forced to miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. DeRozan is the third Bulls player currently in the league's protocols, joining Coby White and Javonte Green, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Advertisement

The Bulls are unsure whether DeRozan will be sidelined for multiple games. Chicago head coach Billy Donovan said he expected to know more information in the coming days.

"I know there's probably a lot more questions about, 'Is he positive, is he negative?' I don't even know yet," Donovan told reporters before Monday's game against the Nuggets. "This is obviously coming from the league, and we'll have more information going forward.

"This just transpired this afternoon, so I can't really confirm or deny if it's a false positive or is positive. I just don't know right now."

Players who test positive for the coronavirus are required to miss a minimum of 10 days unless they return multiple negative tests in a 24-hour window.

DeRozan took part in the Bulls' shootaround Monday morning before his test results came back later in the day. The Bulls are fully vaccinated as a team, but they are testing players multiple times per day due to recent outbreaks.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game in his first season with the Bulls. He also has averaged 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for Chicago this season.