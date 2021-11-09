Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 9, 2021 / 8:37 AM

Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks

By Alex Butler
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
Guard Stephen Curry made 14 of 28 shots to lead the Golden State Warriors over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Curry also totaled 10 assists and seven rebounds in the victory Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The win extended the Warriors' win streak to five consecutive games.

Advertisement

"It was just a flow every possession," Curry told reporters. "It seemed like we got whatever we wanted."

The game featured eight lead changes and was tied seven times. The Warriors led by as many as 23 points and outscored the Hawks 44-30 in the paint and 18-5 off fast breaks.

RELATED Biden meets Bucks in first NBA champion White House visit since 2016

"I want to say I've never seen anything like it, but I've been watching it for seven years," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's performance.

"I have seen something like it. Still, it's just incredible to watch."

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors trailed 34-32 to end the frame. The Hawks led 65-61 at halftime.

Advertisement
RELATED LeBron, Kobe, Shaq among 76 players on NBA's 75th anniversary team

The Warriors used a 10-3 run in the third to take an 89-82 lead. They ended the frame on a 13-0 run to take a 102-85 edge into the fourth. Curry chipped in 18 of the Warriors' 41 points in the third.

The Warriors used a 7-0 run to take a 23-point, 119-96 edge midway through the fourth. They held onto the large advantage down the stretch to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole scored 16 points in the win. Andrew Wiggins chipped in 13 points. Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson scored 11 points apiece off the Warriors bench.

RELATED Stephen Curry scorches Clippers for 45, improves Warriors to 2-0

Hawks guard Trae Young totaled 28 points and nine assists in the loss. Hawks forward John Collins and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday at Chase Center. The Hawks (4-7) battle the Utah Jazz (7-3) at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
NBA // 4 minutes ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments.
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
NBA // 9 hours ago
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is out for the "foreseeable future" while he continues to undergo additional testing on his back, head coach Michael Malone said.
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
NBA // 11 hours ago
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
NBA // 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to miss multiple games because of an abdominal strain.
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
NBA // 5 days ago
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant showed off his athleticism with an impressive 360-degree layup through defenders in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He totaled 18 points, six assists and six rebounds in the victory.
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen joins Kevin Love in NBA's health protocols
NBA // 5 days ago
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen joins Kevin Love in NBA's health protocols
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
NBA // 1 week ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love missed Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Bulls' Patrick Williams to undergo wrist surgery, could miss rest of regular season
NBA // 1 week ago
Bulls' Patrick Williams to undergo wrist surgery, could miss rest of regular season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will have surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist, the team announced Friday.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss 2nd straight game with ankle injury; AD to play vs. OKC
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss 2nd straight game with ankle injury; AD to play vs. OKC
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury, the team announced.
New-look Bulls beat Raptors for best start since Michael Jordan era
NBA // 2 weeks ago
New-look Bulls beat Raptors for best start since Michael Jordan era
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The new-look Chicago Bulls, led by off-season acquisition DeMar DeRozan, slipped by the Toronto Raptors to improve to 4-0, their best start since the Michael Jordan era.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement