Breaking News
Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at 84 from complications of COVID-19
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 18, 2021 / 8:12 AM

Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title

By
Chicago Sky shooting guard Allie Quigley made 9 of 14 shots and scored 26 points in a win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Sunday in Chicago. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons
Chicago Sky shooting guard Allie Quigley made 9 of 14 shots and scored 26 points in a win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Sunday in Chicago. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allie Quigley scored a team-high 26 points and Candace Parker totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, clinching the Chicago Sky's first title.

Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot totaled 10 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in the 80-74 victory Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Parker, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., chipped in five assists and four steals in the series finale.

Advertisement

"I had flashbacks from high school when I first realized we won the state championship, and it was kind of like similar," Parker told reporters, when asked about the final seconds of the victory.

"It was amazing to just hug my dad and my mom and my family. It was just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started."

RELATED Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1

The Sky trailed 72-65 with 4:42 left in regulation, but rallied with a late 11-0 run to snatch momentum. Mercury star forward Diana Taurasi made just 4 of 16 shots from the field and totaled 16 points in the loss. Center Brittney Griner scored a game-high 28 points for the Mercury.

Advertisement

The Mercury led 7-4 through the first three minutes, but the Sky answered with a 10-2 run to take a five-point lead midway through the first quarter. The Mercury later went on a 9-0 run to take a 28-25 edge into the second. The Mercury outscored the Sky 16-12 over the next 10 minutes and led 44-37 at halftime.

The Mercury outscored the Sky 19-17 in the third to increase its advantage to nine points at the start of the fourth. Griner hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 11 about 30 seconds into the final quarter. Quigley answered with consecutive made 3-pointers to cut the deficit to five points.

RELATED Bucks make Lisa Byington 1st female TV play-by-play announcer in men's pro sports

Griner and Quigley continued to exchange baskets midway through the quarter before the Sky's late rally. Parker tied the score with a 26-foot 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining. Stefanie Dolson made layups on the next two possessions to give the Sky a 76-72 lead with 45.8 seconds left.

Taurasi made two free throws to cut the deficit to 76-74 about three seconds later, but Vandersloot scored the final four points to secure the victory.

"We knew if we got the right people, that we could be in this moment, and it would be special here," Vandersloot said. "We didn't want to go seeking that.

Advertisement
RELATED WNBA champion Seattle Storm visit White House, present president with jersey

"We didn't want to go seeking this feeling. We wanted to do it here, and we just knew that we had what it takes."

Sky small forward Kahleah Copper, who scored 10 points, earned WNBA Finals MVP. She averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the series. Copper averaged 18.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists per game in the WNBA playoffs.

Latest Headlines

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
NBA // 3 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss the start of the 2021-22 regular season because of a right foot injury that required off-season surgery.
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
NBA // 4 days ago
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury over Sky, tie WNBA Finals 1-1
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner scored a game-high 29 points and Diana Taurasi scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half and overtime to lead the Phoenix Mercury over the Chicago Sky in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, tying the series.
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
NBA // 5 days ago
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook shared the floor for the first time as NBA teammates in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis said he sees "endless possibilities" for the trio.
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
NBA // 5 days ago
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving won't practice, play until fully eligible
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Kyrie Irving's choice to not comply with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate left the franchise with "no choice" but to send the point guard away until fully eligible.
Ex-Lakers great, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol retires from basketball
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Lakers great, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol retires from basketball
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol, who captured two NBA titles and a world championship gold medal with Spain's national team, announced his retirement from basketball Tuesday.
Kyle Lowry feeds Bam Adebayo for reverse alley-oop in Heat's first preseason game
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyle Lowry feeds Bam Adebayo for reverse alley-oop in Heat's first preseason game
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Off-season addition Kyle Lowry showed just how easily he fits in with the Miami Heat by feeding big man Bam Adebayo for a highlight-reel, reverse alley-oop dunk in the team's first preseason game of 2021.
Heat's Jimmy Butler launches Bigface Coffee, $100K espresso package
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler launches Bigface Coffee, $100K espresso package
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler made his Bigface Coffee company official Friday, partnering with e-commerce firm Shopify, the Miami Heat star announced.
NBA: Unvaccinated players won't get paid for missed games
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA: Unvaccinated players won't get paid for missed games
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Unvaccinated NBA players who are forced to miss games because of local vaccination mandates in New York and San Francisco won't be paid for any games they miss, the league announced.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dealing with stress fracture in back
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dealing with stress fracture in back
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert is dealing with a stress fracture in his back, but the team remains optimistic that it might only be a minor setback and he could return near the start of the season.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to be ready for regular season after foot surgery
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to be ready for regular season after foot surgery
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson sustained a broken right foot during the off-season but should be able to return in time for the start of the regular season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Browns
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Browns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/