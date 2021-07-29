Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 29, 2021 / 8:00 PM

Lakers nearing deal to acquire Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

By
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, shown May 20, 2021, averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game this past season. It was the fourth time in his NBA career that he averaged a triple-double in a single season. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, shown May 20, 2021, averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game this past season. It was the fourth time in his NBA career that he averaged a triple-double in a single season. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to acquire nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that Los Angeles is preparing to trade Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 draft pick to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

Advertisement

Harrell opted into his $9.7 million player option for next season, paving the way for the possible deal between the Lakers and Wizards.

As of now, there isn't an agreement in place between the teams, according to the outlets. The discussions to finalize the deal are primarily centered on the draft compensation that the Lakers would give the Wizards in the trade -- whether Los Angeles will include its No. 22 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft or perhaps second-round selections.

RELATED NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks

If the trade is completed, Westbrook will join Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 33-year-old Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in a single season four times in his career, including this past season when he averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, will replace Dennis Schroder, who turned down the maximum extension the Lakers were able to offer him during the regular season. Schroder is opting to pursue a more lucrative deal as a free agent this summer.

Westbrook, who played collegiately at UCLA, has two years left on his current contract. He is owed $44.2 million next season and $47 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

RELATED Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner

Once finalized, the trade between the Lakers and Wizards can't become official until Aug. 6, when the salary cap is established.

RELATED Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe

Latest Headlines

NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 6 hours ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 1 day ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 1 day ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies to trade Jonas Valanciunas to Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe
July 26 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 4 days ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
NBA // 6 days ago
Pelicans officially hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have officially hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their next head coach.
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
July 21 (UPI) -- Team USA men's basketball guard Zach LaVine has cleared the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will make the trip to Tokyo for the Summer Games.
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Chris Paul 'not retiring,' hints at Suns return
July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Chris Paul didn't provide reporters with a ton of feedback when asked for his reaction to the Phoenix Suns' NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but did announce his plans to return for a 17th season.
Giannis leads Bucks past Suns for team's first NBA title since 1971
NBA // 1 week ago
Giannis leads Bucks past Suns for team's first NBA title since 1971
July 20 (UPI) -- Behind a 50-point performance by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night to capture their first championship in a half century.
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocols
July 19 (UPI) -- Team USA men's basketball guard Zach LaVine was placed into the COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday and didn't travel with the rest of the squad on their flight to Tokyo for the Summer Games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
Austria's Sepp Straka ties Olympic record, leads men's golf at Tokyo Games
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/