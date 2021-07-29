Lakers nearing deal to acquire Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, shown May 20, 2021, averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game this past season. It was the fourth time in his NBA career that he averaged a triple-double in a single season. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to acquire nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that Los Angeles is preparing to trade Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 draft pick to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

Advertisement

Harrell opted into his $9.7 million player option for next season, paving the way for the possible deal between the Lakers and Wizards.

As of now, there isn't an agreement in place between the teams, according to the outlets. The discussions to finalize the deal are primarily centered on the draft compensation that the Lakers would give the Wizards in the trade -- whether Los Angeles will include its No. 22 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft or perhaps second-round selections.

If the trade is completed, Westbrook will join Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 33-year-old Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in a single season four times in his career, including this past season when he averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game.





Advertisement

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, will replace Dennis Schroder, who turned down the maximum extension the Lakers were able to offer him during the regular season. Schroder is opting to pursue a more lucrative deal as a free agent this summer.

Westbrook, who played collegiately at UCLA, has two years left on his current contract. He is owed $44.2 million next season and $47 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

Once finalized, the trade between the Lakers and Wizards can't become official until Aug. 6, when the salary cap is established.