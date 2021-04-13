April 13 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that Brandon Schneider will be the team's next president and chief operating officer.

In a statement, the Warriors said Schneider will transition into the new role at the beginning of July. He will replace Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Welts, who announced last week that he will step down from his current position at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

"It is a dream job for me," Schneider told reporters Tuesday. "I said this to [Warriors co-owners] Joe [Lacob] and Peter [Guber] the other day -- you're in the grind day to day. I started off selling tickets. My job evolved over the years, but this is something I've aspired to for a long time.

"And it is a dream job for me, especially growing up a Warriors fan."

Schneider, a Bay Area native, has worked for the Warriors organization for nearly two decades. He initially served as a season-ticket account executive and climbed his way up in the franchise.

Schneider most recently worked as the team's chief revenue officer over the past three seasons.