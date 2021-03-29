March 29 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign free-agent guard Jeff Teague once he clears waivers.

ESPN and The Athletic on Monday reported the Bucks' plan to sign Teague, who was waived by the Orlando Magic after the team acquired him as part of a trade with the Boston Celtics last week.

The 32-year-old Teague joined the Celtics this past off-season on a one-year contract.

Before last season's trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt Teague to the Atlanta Hawks, who selected him in the first round of the 2009 draft out of Wake Forest. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Hawks before playing one season for the Indiana Pacers.

The move will reunite Teague with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached the veteran guard while in Atlanta.

Teague, who was an All-Star selection in 2015, made 34 appearances (five starts) for the Celtics this season. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 18.1 minutes per game.

In 805 career games with the Hawks, Pacers, T-Wolves and Celtics, Teague has averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 assists.