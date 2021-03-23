March 23 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers erased a 22-point deficit for a dramatic comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers outscored the Hawks 71-47 in the second half of the 119-110 win Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Terance Mann and Marcus Morris scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, in the victory.

The Clippers bench outscored the Hawks bench 52-32 to aid the rally.

"It was fun to watch," Leonard told reporters. "When you see teammates dive on the floor and give it their all, it inspires you to do the same thing."

The Clippers led 30-29 through the first 12 minutes of action. The Hawks then used a 14-2 run to take a 44-36 lead midway through the second quarter.

Trae Young made a trio of 3-pointers and had 20 points in the first half to help the Hawks take a 63-48 lead at the break. The Hawks then pushed the lead to 88-66 with 4:15 to go in the third quarter.

The Clippers responded with a 16-2 run to end the quarter, which closed the deficit to 90-82. Leonard and Mann chipped in 11 points apiece over the final 12 minutes to help the Clippers take control.

RELATED Brooklyn Nets slip by sloppy Clippers in LA for 6th straight win

The Hawks took a 103-93 lead on a Young 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining. The Clippers then went on a 10-0 run to tie the score with 4:35 remaining. The Hawks and Clippers then briefly exchanged the lead, but the Hawks held a 108-105 edge with 3:24 remaining.

Leonard answered with two free throws to spark an 11-0 run, which helped the Clippers secure the comeback victory.

Young had 28 points and made five 3-pointers in the loss. John Collins had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Clint Capela had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Luke Kennard had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the Clippers bench.

The Clippers face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Hawks battle the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.