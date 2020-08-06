Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) was one of three Nets players listed on the team's injury report before Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. He was listed as probable and played 27 minutes. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting, the NBA announced Thursday.

In its statement, the league didn't disclose the specific reason for the Nets' fine.

The Nets had all 13 active players take the floor in the team's 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Jamal Crawford and Rodions Kurucs have all appeared on Brooklyn's injury report inside the league's bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Three players were listed on the Nets' official injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics. Harris and LeVert were listed as probable, while Crawford was ruled out with a left hamstring strain. Harris and LeVert played 25 and 27 minutes, respectively.

Harris and LeVert both missed the Nets' 119-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Brooklyn listed them as out along with Allen, who was being rested. Crawford was listed as questionable for that game because of conditioning concerns.

The Nets (32-36) play the Sacramento Kings (29-39) on Friday. Brooklyn, playing without injured stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.