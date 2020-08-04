Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) had been one of the team's top contributors in the first three contests inside the bubble, averaging 25.3 points per game. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Grizzlies said Jackson "experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot" during Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jackson underwent further evaluation, which revealed the meniscus tear. The team said the second-year forward is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson's injury is a major blow to the Grizzlies, who have already lost their first three games inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. He had been one of the team's top contributors in the first three contests, averaging 25.3 points per game.

Before the NBA's season was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to help guide the Grizzlies to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Memphis (32-36) holds a two-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed entering Tuesday's slate.