Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has averaged 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in the NBA's bubble. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets because of groin soreness, the team announced.

James, 35, missed 27 games last season due to a groin injury suffered Christmas Day. This season, he also sat out games in December and February because of his right groin.

Advertisement

Since the season restarted, James has averaged 33.5 minutes in the Lakers' four games in the NBA's bubble. In those matchups, he has averaged 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Rockets could be without star guard Russell Westbrook. The team listed him as questionable because of a right quadriceps contusion. According to ESPN, he is expected to sit out Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report with neck muscle spasms. Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle), Markieff Morris (left hip contusion), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right ribs contusion) and Dwight Howard (sore right knee) are probable.

The Lakers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in the Orlando, Fla., bubble, but the team has struggled offensively. The Lakers are the only team out of the 22 playing in the restart averaging less than 100 points per game.