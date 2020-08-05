Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons played 23 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and four assists before exiting the matchup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons departed Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Washington Wizards with a left knee injury.

Simmons jumped and grabbed a rebound halfway through the third quarter, then slowly dribbled down the court and flipped a pass to 76ers big man Al Horford. As a whistle blew to halt play, he turned toward his team's bench and flexed his left leg before walking off the court.

The 6-foot-10 point forward then walked to the locker room, where he was joined by 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Simmons' knee injury isn't considered serious. According to The Athletic, the All-Star's MRI results came back clean and he's expected to be day-to-day.

Ben Simmons left tonight's game and won't return after injuring his knee. Early indications on Simmons are encouraging - no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/dXNLHwRzfq— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2020

Simmons played 23 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Wizards. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and four assists before exiting the matchup.

The 76ers (41-27) play the Orlando Magic (32-37) on Friday night. The playoffs inside the NBA's bubble begin Aug. 17.