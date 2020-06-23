Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic averaged 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game before the NBA suspended its season in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of the NBA

June 23 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in his native Serbia, temporarily delaying his return to the United States as the NBA nears its return.

League sources told ESPN and the Denver Post on Tuesday that Jokic tested positive for the virus last week and has been asymptomatic. According to the outlets, he is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

According to league protocols, Jokic will need two negative test results within 24 hours in Serbia before receiving clearance to travel. Once the All-Star big man arrives in Denver, he will be required to undergo a cardiac screening and again test negative for the virus.

Jokic recently spent time with tennis star Novak Djokovic -- a Serbian countryman -- at an event in Belgrade. Djokovic announced Tuesday that he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

All NBA players were advised to return to their respective cities by Monday, and players who were overseas were to be back in their market by June 15. According to the Denver Post, the NBA granted Jokic an exception to stay overseas for an extended period.

NBA teams, including the Nuggets, returned to team facilities Tuesday to begin testing protocols ahead of traveling to Orlando, Fla. Under the league's 22-team restart, mandatory individual workouts in home markets start July 1, and clubs will begin formal training camps between July 7 and 9.

Jokic averaged 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game before the NBA suspended its season in mid-March because of the pandemic.

The Nuggets (43-22) are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, trailing only the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers.