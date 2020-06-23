Novak Djokovic said he will self isolate for 14 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday in Belgrade, Serbia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic on Tuesday became the latest men's tennis star to test positive for COVID-19. The world No. 1 received the result after he hosted a tournament in Belgrade, Serbia and Zadar, Croatia.

Djokovic said his wife, Jelena, also tested positive Tuesday in Belgrade. His children tested negative. Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for two weeks.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a statement. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region."

Djokovic's Adria Tour began June 13 and was scheduled through July 5 in the Balkan Region. No. 3 Dominic Thiem, No. 7 Alexander Zverev, No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 33 Borna Coric, No. 37 Marin Cilic, No. 157 Danilo Petrovic, No. 184 Viktor Troicki, No. 246 Pedja Krstin and No. 299 Nino Serdarusic also participated in the tournament.

Djokovic on Monday canceled the final match of the tour in Zadar after Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19.

Coric, Troicki and two coaches have also tested positive since they appeared in the tournament. Coric battled Djokovic Saturday night in the Adria Tour. Dimitrov also faced Coric on Saturday.

Zverev and Cilic said they tested negative for the coronavirus. Djokovic apologized for the infections and said his tour was designed to help players from southeastern Europe gain access to competitive tennis while the ATP Tour -- and other tours -- were suspended due to the pandemic. The tours were suspended in mid-March.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met," Djokovic said.

"Unfortunately, the virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection.

"I hope that it will not complicate anyone's heath situation and that everyone will be fine."

The ATP Tour and WTA Tours announced Wednesday that they will resume in August after a nearly five-month break due to the pandemic. Djokovic had expressed concern about his travel and accommodations in the United States for the U.S. Open in late August. He said Thursday that he would be open to playing in the New York Grand Slam if restrictions "loosen up."