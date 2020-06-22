Before the Los Angeles Lakers selected him in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, Kobe Bryant (C) starred at Lower Merion High School. He helped the Aces win a state title in 1996, the school's first in 53 years. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The auction house Profiles in History will sell more than 22 hours of footage from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's high school basketball career in late July.

According to the organization, it is auctioning off a video library that includes clips of Bryant in games and interviews during his prep career at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia.

The footage comes from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced High School Sports Show, which was a syndicated weekly television series viewed in 35 cities. His video collection includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Phelps, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson.

The collection will be auctioned off in one lot, and Profiles in History estimates the price could reach between $250,000 to $350,000. The auction will take place July 23 in Calabasas, Calif.

Before the Lakers selected him in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, Bryant starred at Lower Merion. He helped the Aces win a state title in 1996 -- the school's first in 53 years -- and was a McDonald's All-American as a senior.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection, died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. He was 41.