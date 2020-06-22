June 22 (UPI) -- Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed with Spanish professional team UCAM Murcia.

He announced his signing with the Spanish basketball team on Monday. According to EuroHoops, the youngest Antetokounmpo brother reached a three-year deal -- which includes an NBA opt-out clause every summer -- with UCAM Murcia.

"Big move @alex_ante34 I'm so happy and proud of you," Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote on social media. "Now let's get it."

Last month, Alex Antetokounmpo announced he was skipping college to play professionally in Europe. He had reportedly received offers from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Ohio and DePaul, among other schools.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 18, moved from Greece to the Milwaukee area in 2013, when Giannis was beginning his NBA career with the Bucks. He graduated from Dominican High School in Wisconsin this year.

Alex Antetokounmpo, listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, was a three-star recruit, according to ESPN and 247Sports. He was a first-team all-state selection on two occasions, averaging 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his senior season.

If he makes it to the NBA, Alex would become the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to reach the league. Giannis and Thanasis both play for the Bucks, while Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Alex Antetokounmpo will be eligible for the NBA Draft starting in 2021.