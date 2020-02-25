Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (R) has averaged 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will sit out at least two weeks because of a right quad injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Clarke played only three minutes in the Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, due to what the team initially called right hip soreness.

According to a statement released by the Grizzlies on Tuesday, additional tests revealed that Clarke sustained a quad injury. The team said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Memphis is already without forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks because of a left knee sprain. Clarke entered the starting lineup in place of Jackson on Monday due to the injury.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Clarke in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. The Grizzlies acquired the rights to Clarke in a draft-day trade with the Thunder.

Across 50 games (three starts) in his rookie season, Clarke has averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He has shot 62.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.