Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will be out for an extended period of time due to a nerve impingement in his lower back.

League sources told ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday that Simmons will undergo daily treatment on his back and will be reevaluated in two weeks. According to ESPN, the team expects the 6-foot-10 point guard to be sidelined past the two-week timetable.

The 76ers and Simmons plan to be cautious with the back injury, and the franchise is preparing to play for an extended amount of time without the All-Star guard, according to ESPN. There is no timetable for his return, but doctors remain hopeful that daily treatment can help the nerve issue over time.

Simmons, 23, exited the 76ers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after he sustained the injury on a layup attempt with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. Prior to that contest, he sat out Philadelphia's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday because of back stiffness, an injury that wasn't related to the nerve impingement.

Simmons has averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. The 76ers, currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, conclude their regular season on April 15.

Philadelphia will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday before hosting the New York Knicks on Thursday night.