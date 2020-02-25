Feb. 25 (UPI) -- After being sidelined for nearly four months because of a fractured hand, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to return to the court this week.

League sources told The Athletic and the Mercury News on Tuesday that Curry will be reevaluated by the Warriors later this week, but the expectation is that he will be cleared to play in Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry previously told reporters that he was targeting the Warriors' game against the Wizards on March 1 for a possible return.

Curry sustained a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone in the hand below the index finger, only four games into the regular season. During a contest against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, the star guard attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes. Curry had a hard fall on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, landed on his hand.

Curry underwent two procedures to repair the hand injury. He had one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the recovery process, then underwent a second operation to remove those pins once he was further healed.

The 31-year-old guard has averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds per game this season, his 11th with the Warriors.