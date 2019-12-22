Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points during a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday in Philadelphia. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after going into the stands and verbally confronting a fan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The confrontation occurred with about three minutes remaining in the Wizards' 125-108 loss Saturday.

Thomas made one of two free throw attempts with 3:06 remaining. He said he was running back on defense when he saw a fan holding up his middle fingers. Thomas said the fan also voiced obscenities in his direction.

The Wizards called a timeout with 2:53 remaining. Thomas then went into the stands to "confront" the fan.

"I said: 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything. Be a fan,'" Thomas said.

Thomas said the man referenced a 76ers promotion during the confrontation. If an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half, fans at Wells Fargo Center receive a frozen dessert. Two fans were escorted out of the arena after the confrontation, while Thomas was sent to the locker room early.

Thomas had 20 points and three assists before his ejection.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson each scored 21 points for the 76ers. The Wizards face the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. EST Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.