Lakers' LeBron James mimics NFL wide receiver during fast-break score

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned into a star wide receiver during a scoring sequence in the first half of a win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The sequence occurred with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter of the 114-110 win Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Pelicans guard Josh Hart missed a 3-point attempt at the start of the play. Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma pulled down a rebound on the missed shot and handed the ball off to Rajon Rondo. Rondo then took a dribble before launching a full-court pass toward the opposite rim.

The pass flew over the majority of the defense before reaching the paint. James was behind two defenders, but managed to out-jump both players and caught the ball with one hand before landing under the rim. James then put the ball in the other hand before making a layup.

James had 29 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the win. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with a game-high 41 points and nine rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and had 12 assists for the Pelicans.

The Lakers host the Washington Wizards at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Pelicans battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.