Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio lead Spain to second FIBA World Cup title

Marc Gasol of Spain celebrates with the World Cup trophy following their win against Argentina in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup final on Sunday in Beijing, China. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Spain captured its second FIBA basketball World Cup title after beating Argentina 95-75 in the championship game Sunday in Beijing.

The Spaniards, who capped their championship run with an 8-0 record, became one of a few countries to win multiple World Cups, joining the United States, Brazil, Soviet Union and Yugoslavia.

Spain's Ricky Rubio led the team with 20 points, while Marc Gasol, who recently won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors last season, recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to guide the Spaniards to their World Cup victory.

"We made history, and we were ready for that. We had a great tournament. We had to fight for this one," Rubio told reporters. "It's just amazing how the whole tournament has been for us as a team. We weren't the biggest or most talented team, but we were the team with the biggest heart."

Rubio, who was named tournament MVP, also surpassed Argentina's Pablo Prigioni as the World Cup assists leader since FIBA began recording all game statistics in 1994.

Gabriel Deck led Argentina (8-1) with 24 points. Luis Scola was held to eight points, shooting 1-for-10 from the field.

Team USA finished seventh in the final standings.