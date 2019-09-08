Former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade was teammates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James while with the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo teamed up for two championships. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade plans to work with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James before games this season at Staples Center.

"You're definitely going to see me out there," Wade told the Los Angeles Times. "I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can."

Wade and James are longtime friends and were teammates with the Miami Heat from 2011 through 2013. They were teammates again while with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-2018 season.

Zaire Wade -- Wade's oldest son -- will be teammates with James' son LeBron James Jr. this season at Sierra Canyon high school.

Wade has been working with NBA stars Josh Hart and Ben Simmons this off-season, but is not looking to sign with another team at the moment.Wade did not close the door completely on a return to the league.

"I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens," Wade said. "I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never."

Wade averaged 15 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season for the Heat. The 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion averaged 22 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds during his decorated career.