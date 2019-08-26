Antoine Griezmann now has three goals for FC Barcelona since joining the club in July from Atletico Madrid. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- French striker Antoine Griezmann scored twice and channeled NBA star LeBron James in a celebration during Barcelona's 5-2 win against Real Betis.

Griezmann netted scores in the 41st minute and 50th minute of the La Liga affair Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. He now has three goals for the La Liga champions after netting his first score Aug. 10 against Napoli.

"I'm really happy for the goals and the way the team played and the atmosphere," Griezmann told FCBarcelona.com. "I know people are expecting a lot of me."

Nabil Fekir put Betis on the board first with a score in the 15th minute. Griezmann equalized for Barcelona just before the halftime whistle. Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto collected a pass just outside the Betis box during the scoring sequence. He turned and scooped a cross into the box. Griezmann tracked down the pass and finished a sliding shot into the near post netting, beating Betis keeper Daniel Martin.

The score stayed 1-1 through the halftime whistle before Griezmann gave Barcelona a 2-1 edge five minutes into the second half. Roberto slid a pass to Griezmann in the right side of the Betis box during that sequence. Griezmann trapped the ball with his left boot before using the same foot to place a precise shot into the far-post netting, beating a diving Martin.

Griezmann ran over to the sideline and grabbed some confetti before throwing it over his head and lifting his arms to celebrate his second score. He said he was mimicking James during the scoring celebration.

"I like the ritual that LeBron James does before the games and I tried to copy him." Griezmann said.

Carles Perez gave Barcelona a 3-1 lead with another score six minutes later. Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal also scored in the second half, with Griezmann assisting the Vidal goal.

Betis striker Loren scored the game's final goal by beating Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a score in the 79th minute.

Barcelona faces Osasuna in another La Liga clash at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.