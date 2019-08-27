Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has admired Ken Griffey Jr. since he was a child growing up in Ohio. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James took to Instagram to give his perspective on Ken Griffey Jr., saying the former MLB star had the greatest swing in baseball history.

James posted a video Monday to his Instagram story. Griffey was working on the ESPN broadcast crew for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners game Tuesday in Seattle.

The Los Angeles Lakers star panned his cellphone camera at his TV for the Instagram video.

"No Griff, no Griffey," James said. "You had the greatest swing and bat drop in Major League Baseball history. Yeah I know, I get it. That's why I love you, super duper humble. You had the greatest swing and bat drop in Major League Baseball history. Swag. 'The Kid.'"

James and Griffey have maintained a relationship over the years after James grew up idolizing the baseball legend. Griffey sent James a care package in 2016, which included custom Griffey and LeBron collaborative-edition shoes. James also imitated Griffey's swing during a softball game in 2018.

Griffey has given mutal respect to James when it comes to his spot among the basketball greats. He called his friend arguably the greatest basketball player ever upon the release of their collaborative-edition shoes.

"For me, [LeBron] is a friend," Griffey said in a release video for the shoes. "To have a guy who's arguably the greatest basketball player, to say, 'Hey man, I appreciate what you've done,' that means a lot to me."

Griffey, 49, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He received a record 99.3 percent of the vote for induction, passing the previous mark set by pitcher Tom Seaver (98.84 percent). Griffey was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and the 1997 American League MVP. He retired with 630 home runs, the seventh-most in baseball history.