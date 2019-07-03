July 3 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Keldon Johnson showed why he was selected in the first round of last month's NBA Draft, scoring 29 points in a Summer League victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Johnson made 10 of his 17 field goals along with seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 25 minutes. He also ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

"I just kept playing in the flow of the game," Johnson said. "I didn't try to force anything. I just kept playing and it came to me."

Spurs veteran center Thomas Robinson compared Johnson, the No. 29 overall pick from the University of Kentucky, to Oklahoma City star guard Russell Westbrook.

"He doesn't get tired, he's stupid aggressive," Robinson said of Jonson. "I definitely see the makings of a superstar."

Johnson only took two shots in the Spurs' Summer League-opening win over Cleveland on Sunday.

The Spurs conclude their Utah Summer League play against the Jazz at 8 p.m. Wednesday.