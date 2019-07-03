New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson is enjoying transitioning to the NBA and operating with more space on offense.

The No. 1 overall pick from Duke University told the Pelicans' official website he's already noticed the changes between college basketball and the NBA, including stricter rules for defenders at the professional level that make the game more offense-friendly.

"I do like the spacing a lot more," Williamson said. "[Defenders] can't really [just] stand in the paint, so it gives me a lot more room to operate."

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 33 games for Duke last season.

Williamson will make his NBA Summer League debut Friday in Las Vegas. The rookie said he is hopeful he will show more offensive versatility than he did in college.

"I feel like I don't get enough credit for my low-post game," he said. "I can attack off the wing, I can attack from up top, but in college it's a little different, because everyone can help over [defensively]. In the NBA, they can help over, but not really [as much], so I'm able to show more of my skill."

The Pelicans went 33-49 last season.