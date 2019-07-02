Pau Gasol averaged a career-low 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Bucks and Spurs last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Free agent center Pau Gasol hopes he will sign with a team after his 2018-19 season was cut short by a serious foot injury.

Gasol told ESPN his recovery from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot has been "smooth." The veteran center, who turns 39 on Saturday, said he is not prepared to retire just yet.

"I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in August," Gasol said. "I cannot wait to start training again."

Gasol split last season between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. He played only three games for the Bucks before foot surgery.

Gasol averaged a career-low 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30 games during the season. He never averaged fewer than double-digit points in a season before this year.

Gasol has averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in 1,226 career games. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and won two NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.