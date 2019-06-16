Lavar Ball critical of Lakers-Pelicans trade for Anthony Davis

LaVar Ball is the father of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Lavar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA point guard Lonzo Ball, criticized the Los Angeles Lakers for trading his son to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lavar Ball told ESPN that trading Lonzo, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will be the "worst move the Lakers ever did in their life." Los Angeles agreed to trade Ball, shooting guard Josh Hart, forward Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks -- including the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft -- to the Pelicans for center Anthony Davis.

"They will never win another championship," LaVar Ball said Saturday night. "Guarantee it."

The trade cannot officially happen until July 6.

Lonzo, 21, averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 games last season. He has only played 99 of a possible 164 games in his first two seasons.

"They're going to regret it," Lavar said. "I'm going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now [the Lakers] completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded."

The Lakers went 37-45 last season and have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.