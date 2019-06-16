Trending Stories

Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to Lakers for massive haul, three first-round picks
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75
Vintage Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $5.64 million
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, promises to 'get even'
U.S. Open: Woods has mixed performance in tournament's third round

Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Japan requests proof of Iran involvement in tanker attack
Mets' Syndergaard placed on injured list with hamstring strain
Lavar Ball critical of Lakers-Pelicans trade for Anthony Davis
Yankees acquire Edwin Encarnacion in trade with Mariners
Police identify four family members found dead in Iowa home
 
