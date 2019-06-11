LaVar Ball is the founder of Big Baller Brand and the father of NBA point guard Lonzo Ball. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Lavar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA point guard Lonzo Ball, is making his case to star in LeBron James' Space Jam 2.

Fox Sports posted a video Monday with Ball, the founder of Big Baller Brand, auditioning for a role in the upcoming basketball movie. Ball says he and James, who is teammates with Lonzo, would make a "hell of a team."

"I'm Lavar Ball, and I'm here to save the world," Ball says to begin the video.

Ball calls himself the greatest basketball player of all time and takes shots at the Monstars, the villains in the original Space Jam, in the minute-long video.

"I think you and me together would be hilarious," Ball tells James, "on the fact that you got great chemistry just for the joy of kids. Me and you the same in that aspect, man."

The video comes after Fox Sports reported last week Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is expected to join the film.

Space Jam 2 is scheduled for release in July 2021.