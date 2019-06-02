Banged-up Warriors even series with Game 2 win against Raptors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) shoots over Toronto Raptors defender Norman Powell (L) during the second half in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors edged the Toronto Raptors 109-104 on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena.

The Warriors, minus guard Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney, evened the series at one game apiece after forward Andre Iguodala knocked down a dagger 3-pointer with under five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense, just trying to send bodies to me everywhere. Our whole roster took advantage of it," Curry told reporters. "Over the course of the game, it's kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that with the game on the line. He's made big shots like that before and he got it done tonight."

Thompson exited the game with left hamstring tightness, according to the team. He limped to the team's locker room with under eight minutes remaining after landing awkwardly on a jump shot and didn't return.

Thompson had a team-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, with five assists and five rebounds before his departure. With ice on his left leg, he congratulated his teammates as they headed to the locker room following the win.

Looney left the contest with a left chest contusion, according to the Warriors. He sustained the injury on a fall during the second quarter and didn't return.

Despite the Warriors' injury woes, who played without superstar forward Kevin Durant (right calf strain) again, they managed to halt the Raptors' late push.

"I think we play our best basketball when we're threatened," Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters. "When a team poses a threat, I've never seen us fold. ... When we're faced with challenges, we don't get rattled and we keep pushing."

Warriors star Stephen Curry had 23 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Green recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

DeMarcus Cousins, who started in place of Jordan Bell, registered 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two rejections. Iguodala added eight points, eight boards and six assists.

Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard notched a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting before he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Toronto reserve guard Fred VanVleet tallied 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes off the bench. Pascal Siakam, who had 32 points and eight rebounds in the Raptors' Game 1 win, finished with 12 points, eight boards and five assists.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.