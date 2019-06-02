Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry hits ridiculous three after backpedaling

June 2 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry flashed his range with another deep 3-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

With under a minute left in the third, Curry dribbled past Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and dished the ball to Golden State forward Draymond Green. After his quick pass, Curry raced behind the 3-point line and called for a pass.

Green passed to Curry, who caught the ball and launched a deep 3-pointer as he was backpedaling. Raptors reserve guard Norman Powell closed out, but Curry's shot found the bottom of the net despite a hand in his face.

Curry had 23 points (6-of-17 shooting), four assists, three rebounds and three steals after three quarters.

The Warriors led the Raptors 88-80 at the end of the third quarter. Toronto holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.