NBA Finals: Barack Obama attends Game 2 of Warriors-Raptors series

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (L) during Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama made a surprising appearance at Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Obama was seen walking with close friend and Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri in a back hallway of Scotiabank Arena before the game. He also interacted with Canadian rap artist and Raptors global ambassador Drake prior to tip-off.

During the contest, Obama was seated next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

The 44th President, who is a noted basketball fan, previously attended Duke's matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels in February, which featured Blue Devils star Zion Williamson. He also honored Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade with a tribute video during a game at AmericanAirlines Arena in April.

Toronto held a 27-26 lead over Golden State after the first quarter. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to take a 1-0 series lead.