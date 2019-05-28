May 28 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is awake and recovering after suffering a stroke Sunday. Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said.

Farner said in a statement that Gilbert is "responsive and resting comfortably." Gilbert founded Quicken Loans and still chairs the company. Quicken Loans owns the naming rights to the Cavaliers' arena.

Gilbert, 57, was taken to the hospital Sunday morning by a family friend. He suffered a stroke at the hospital and was moved to intensive care later that day.

"Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery," Farner said.

Gilbert has been the Cavaliers' majority owner since March 2005. Cleveland has won five Eastern Conference championships under Gilbert.

The Cavaliers ended the 52-year Cleveland sports curse with an NBA Finals win in 2016.

Cleveland went 19-63 this season. The Cavaliers have the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft.