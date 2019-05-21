Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The first five picks of the 2018 NBA Draft made up the 2019 All-Rookie first team, the league announced Tuesday.

Top overall pick and Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton joined Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (No. 2), Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (No. 3), Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (No. 4) and Hawks point guard Trae Young (No. 5) on the first team.

Doncic and Young were unanimous selections from the 100 media voters.

Ayton, Doncic and Young are finalists for NBA Rookie of the Year. Doncic is the favorite after averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and six assists per game with the Mavericks.

The first five picks in a draft hadn't made up all of the first-team rookies since the 1984-85 season. That class featured Hakeem Olajuwon, Sam Bowie, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, and Charles Barkley.

Barkley, Jordan, and Olajuwon are each in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Clippers point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Samet were joined on the second-team by Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter and Knicks center Mitchel Robinson.