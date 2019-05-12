Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard converts acrobatic layup over 76ers' Joel Embiid

May 12 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard hung in the air and drained an acrobatic layup over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the first half of Game 7 on Sunday.

Late in the second quarter, Leonard dribbled past Sixers forward Tobias Harris. Embiid shifted over to protect the paint as Leonard attacked the basket.

Leonard, with Embiid's outstretched arms guarding the rim, ditched the finish with his right hand and opted for the difficult reverse finish with his left. The forward floated in the air before casually banking in the shot.

The Raptors led the 76ers 44-40 at halftime. Leonard had 15 points (6-of-16 shooting), five rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes during the first two quarters.

Harris led the 76ers with 10 points and six rebounds. Embiid had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting in the opening half.

The winner of the Raptors-76ers series faces Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.