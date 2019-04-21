Spurs foward DeMar DeRozan fined $25,000 for throwing ball at official

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing a basketball at official Scott Foster during a first-round playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. This past season DeRozan averaged 21.2 points per game with six rebounds a game. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for throwing a basketball at official Scott Foster during Saturday night's playoff game.

The league announced Sunday that DeRozan was fined for "recklessly throwing the basketball toward a game official and into the spectator stands."

The incident took place in the fourth quarter of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Spurs, a game won by Denver 117-103.

DeRozan threw the ball after he tried to drive to the basket, but was cut off by the Nuggets' Gary Harris.

Foster ruled it was a charge on DeRozan and the forward responded by turning and throwing the ball at the official.

DeRozan scored 19 points, with five rebounds and five assists in the setback.

Game five of the best-of-seven first round series will be Tuesday evening in Denver. The series is tied two games apiece.