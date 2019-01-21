Timberwolves' Derrick Rose sinks Suns with late fadeaway jumper

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose had a game-high 31 points in a win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Derrick Rose drilled a game-winning fadeaway jump shot to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a narrow victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Rose sank the shot with less than a second remaining on the clock during the Timberwolves' 116-114 win on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The reemerging All-Star guard had the ball near half-court with less than 10 seconds remaining at the start of the sequence. He dribbled up on Suns forward Mikal Bridges.

Rose dribbled to his right before doing a double crossover. He then did a stutter-step toward the paint, forcing Bridges back on his heels. Rose then dropped back and fired up a shot from behind the elbow. Rose got all net on the attempt.

He scored 29 of his game-high 31 points in the second half of the victory.

"It all comes from my teammates," Rose told Fox Sports. "They believe in me. It was about time I hit a shot like that. I gotta get back in the rhythm of things. Like I always say, I believe in myself and I work on this all the time."

Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 30 points and had 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win. T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points in the loss.

@budweiserusa Legendary Moment pic.twitter.com/hGOYIaRG4u — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 21, 2019

Rose and the Timberwolves battle the Suns again at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The 11-year veteran is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, his highest total since the 2011 season. Rose is also posting 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per bout during his 2018-2019 campaign.