Duke's Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for angry dunk vs. Virginia

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Zion Williams pulled down a rebound and dribbled coast-to-cast before dunking on four Virginia players during the Blue Devils' most recent win.

The high-flying finish came in the first half of the 72-70 victory over the No. 4 Cavaliers. Virginia's Kiehei Clark dribbled around Williamson and put up a layup at the start of the sequence, but the shot was errant.

Williamson collected the rebound and immediately started dashing down the court. He did a subtle dribble move after crossing the 3-point arc and stood between four defenders before elevating over the paint.

Virginia's 7-foot-1 forward Jay Huff jumped and attempted to block Williamson, but the freshman went up too strong. Williamson crushed the ball through the rim with authority as he fell to the ground. He was also fouled on the play, but missed the free throw. The dunk gave the Blue Devils a 22-17 lead with 8:59 remaining in the opening act.

Williamson scored 27 points and had nine rebounds in the win. R.J. Barrett led all scorers with 30 point. Barrett also collected five rebounds and three assists for the No. 1 Blue Devils.

"I think to where we all should admire [Williamson]," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. "He's such a people person. When football was still playing and he was at a football game, he would take time with people."

"He really doesn't want a lot of attention, when obviously he attracts a lot of attention. Even for Gameday and that, he didn't want to do too much. He didn't want to separate himself from what the other guys are doing, and the family doesn't either. They're just good people. He's handled it really well. You guys know from being with him that he's such an upbeat kid. He was terrific tonight."

Williamson and the Blue Devils battle Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.