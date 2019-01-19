DeMarcus Cousins announces arrival with slam in Warriors debut

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (C) dunks the ball in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- DeMarcus Cousins used a powerful dunk to announce his arrival with the Golden State Warriors in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins detonated in the first quarter of the 112-94 win on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He started the game at center and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, while making 3-of-4 shots from downtown.

"It has been a long journey," Cousins told reporters. "You know, I've said it plenty if times ... But this was probably one of the best days of my life. Just being out there on the floor again, playing the game that I love."

"My teammates were great. They supported me through this entire process. The organization has supported me through this entire process."

First dunk as a Dub ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/QOCXy6qYiu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2019

Cousins' first points as a Warrior came after Kevin Durant dribbled down the right flank. Cousins set a screen for the superstar, before rolling to the hoop. Durant dished a quick bounce pass to the big man. Cousins caught the ball and elevated above the paint. He pulled the ball back in his right hand and slammed it through the rim with authority.

The dunk elated the Warriors' bench, who had a front row seat for the play.

Dunks are fun ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/BGfRWyJxz5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2019

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 28 points. Durant had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 28 points. Harris also had nine rebounds and two dimes in the loss.

The Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers face the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.