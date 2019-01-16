Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 21 points in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Denver. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray mastered a new range against the Golden State Warriors, drilling a shot from half court at the first quarter buzzer.

Murray's half-court heave began with him receiving an inbound pass from forward Juancho Hernangomez with about three seconds remaining in the frame on Tuesday at Pepsi Center in Denver. Murray took four dribbles before reaching half court and coming up on Warriors defenders Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

He decided to launch his shot, despite facing the lengthy opposition. Murray launched the prayer, hitting the shot off of the backboard and into the net as the buzzer sounded. The shot made the score 51-38, with the Warriors maintaining a 13-point lead in the frame.

The Warriors came away with a 142-111 triumph.

Murray had 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in the loss. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets with 22 points. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each netted a game-high 31 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant backed the "Splash Brothers" with 27 points in the victory.

Murray is averaging a career-best 18.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season for Denver. The Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. on Thursday in Denver. The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.